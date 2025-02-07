No plan to engage in any confrontation or unrest on Feb 8: Barrister Raja

Protests to also take place at tehsil and union council levels, says party’s top leader

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that it will not engage in any confrontation or unrest on February 8, mark marking the first anniversary of last year’s general elections and the party has decided to mark as ‘black day’.

Talking to the media here in Islamabad, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said that the party would hold a ‘power show in Swabi’ only, while protests would take place at tehsil and union council levels. He clarified that there were no plans for confrontation or chaos.

The PTI stalwart expressed strong opposition to the 26th Amendment, accusing Maulana Fazlur Rehman of supporting the controversial change.

Speaking to the media at the Judicial Complex on the occasion of a hearing in the Anti-Terrorism Court, Barrister Raja emphasized that PTI has consistently opposed the amendment and continues to stand against any attacks on the judiciary.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman voted for the 26th Amendment; this is his politics. We opposed the amendment, and we will continue to oppose any infringement on the judiciary,” said Raja, adding that anyone supporting the amendment is welcome to do so, but PTI would remain firm in its stance.

Raja reiterated that PTI’s position is clear, saying the party will always support democracy and human rights. “We strongly believe that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will stand with the people, who are against this fascism. He is a smart politician, and in the end, he will stand with the people,” Raja stated, expressing confidence in the JUI-F’s alignment with public sentiment.

Addressing the ongoing legal challenges faced by PTI, Raja asserted that the party would continue to fight against what he called “false cases” and promised to take the party’s message to the people. “Our guarantees continue to work; this is a sword he has hung over us. We will continue to fight,” he said.

Lahore DC denies permission for Minar-e-Pakistan rally

The former ruling party had sought permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8, but the deputy commissioner denied permission, citing security issues.

“The decision not to allow the rally was made to maintain law and order situation,” the DC said in a statement, mentioning that important events scheduled in Lahore on February 8, such as a cricket match, an international speaker conference, and a horse and cattle show.

The government official said that thousands of security personnel had already been deployed due to these events.

A full-scale protest on the occasion of ‘Black Day’

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced a full-scale protest on the occasion of “Black Day” tomorrow, vowing to ensure the release of PTI founder Imran Khan at all costs.

He said that he had twice overcome all obstacles to reach D-Chowk for the leader’s release and emphasized that any future negotiations with the government would only take place on the directives of the PTI founder.

On the other hand, former Speaker Asad Qaiser had previously announced that PTI workers from across the country would gather on February 8 to protest what they termed as the forced removal of their mandate during the 2022 elections. The rally will coincide with the observance of “Black Day,” marking the day PTI’s electoral rights were allegedly stolen.

The party also plans protests in various other cities across the country, underscoring their commitment to exposing the alleged electoral fraud and continuing the fight for democracy in Pakistan.