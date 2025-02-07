Imran wrote letter to COAS in national interest: Qureshi

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has revealed that PTI founder Imran Khan has written a letter to the Army Chief, emphasizing the need for national unity to address the country’s challenges.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Qureshi noted that while he had heard of the letter, he had not personally seen it.

He stressed that the letter outlined key suggestions and reasons that should be viewed positively, particularly if the intent is to resolve ongoing issues facing Pakistan.

Qureshi highlighted that the letter calls for a national agenda, stressing the importance of a collective agreement among political parties, including the formation of an independent and impartial Election Commission.

According to Qureshi, Khan’s letter underscores the urgency of reducing political divisions and fostering unity within the country. He emphasized that no single individual could tackle the nation’s challenges alone, urging the current leadership to prioritize the country’s interests with both heart and mind.

The PTI leader further expressed the need for a significant national agreement, acknowledging that Pakistan is in a state of crisis and sinking into a quagmire. He noted that rational discourse should be understood and appreciated in such trying times.

Additionally, Qureshi discouraged pinning hopes on foreign leaders like US President Donald Trump, stressing that Pakistan’s future depends on adopting a strong and independent stance, particularly in handling domestic issues and cases.

In his remarks, Qureshi also criticized the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, accusing former President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto of tarnishing the image of Pakistan’s Constitution.

He claimed that these parties had damaged democracy by undermining freedom of expression, particularly through amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

Finally, Qureshi reiterated his innocence regarding the May 9 incident, asserting that he is ready to testify on his grave, firmly denying any wrongdoing in the case.