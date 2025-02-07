COAS, Bangladesh’s Naval Chief discuss enhanced bilateral defence, security cooperation

Visiting Bangladesh’s Naval Chief also calls on Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza

RAWALPINDI: Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Bangladesh Navy, called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

During this second high level visit by Bangladesh Armed Forces in the recent past, both dignitaries engaged in discussions on matters of mutual interest, the prevailing regional security environment, and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence and security cooperation.

Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan commended Pakistan’s significant contributions to regional peace and stability and in particular appreciated holding of upcoming Multinational Maritime Exercise Aman 2025 and conduct of Aman Dialogue. He also acknowledged Pakistan Armed Forces’ pivotal role in fostering peace and stability in the region.

Bangladesh Naval chief calls on Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza

Meanwhile, Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Naval Staff Bangladesh called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

The discussion centered on evolving regional environments, mutual strategic interests, including maritime collaboration and explored ways to enhance bilateral defense cooperation. Both military leaders underscored the importance of collaboration in promoting peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.