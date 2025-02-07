Chinese President Xi hosts welcome banquet for Asian Winter Games opening ceremony guests

HARBIN: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Friday hosted a welcome banquet in China’s northeastern city of Harbin for international dignitaries who will attend the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games.

At the banquet, Xi extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries. China’s ice-and-snow fervor, ignited by major sports events, has injected fresh vitality into global winter sports, he told the guests, among whom was International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

Xi pointed out that the current Asian Winter Games sets a record in terms of the numbers of participating countries, regions and athletes.

The Chinese president expressed the belief that Harbin, host city of the 9th Asian Winter Games, will deliver for the world a sports gala that is distinctly Chinese, uniquely Asian and spectacular.

Xi said the theme of the 9th Asian Winter Games – “Dream of Winter, Love among Asia” – embodies the shared aspiration and desire of Asian people for peace, development and friendship.

The Chinese president called for the upholding of the shared dream for tranquility and harmony.

“Peace is as pure as ice and snow. No matter how the international landscape evolves, we should join hands together to meet all kinds of security challenges and contribute Asian strength to building an equal and orderly multipolar world,” said Xi.

He urged efforts to pursue the shared aspiration for prosperity and development, saying winter sports are fascinating because they require passion and collaboration. “We should work together to promote progress and development, and provide sustained drive for a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization,” Xi added.

Xi also stressed the necessity of fulfilling the shared desire for friendship and affinity, emphasizing that that every snowflake is unique, and every civilization is distinctive.

“Asia is a convergence of the world’s diverse civilizations. We should promote inclusiveness, coexistence and mutual learning, and contribute more to the development and progress of human civilization,” he said.

Xi also told the guests that Harbin, the renowned “Ice City,” is the birthplace of China’s modern winter sports.

“We feel truly in here that ice and snow are as valuable as gold and silver,” Xi said, adding that the ice and snow culture and economy are becoming a new driving force for the high-quality development of Harbin and a new bond linking the city and the world.

“We welcome you to explore this hospitable, open and inclusive land of black soil, and to trace the path of Chinese modernization,” said Xi.

Noting China has just entered the Year of the Snake, Xi explained that among the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, the snake represents wisdom and agility. “The Year of the Snake will surely brim with vigor and vitality.”

He wished all athletes excellent performances with the agility of the snake, and expressed hope that all the guests could have beautiful and unforgettable memories of ice and snow in Harbin.