Watch As Elton John Loses Temper in Studio Clash With Producer While Recording New Album

By Abidoon Nadeem

In a behind-the-scenes video shared on YouTube Wednesday, the legendary singer offered a glimpse into the intense 20-day session in a Los Angeles studio. A producer was heard telling John, “Dude, I’m just trying to make the song as best as it can be. You’re so impatient,” before the five-time Grammy winner slammed his headphones on the piano and yelled, “F–king nightmare!”

John later admitted in a voiceover that exhaustion and self-doubt pushed him to his limit. “I was exhausted, I had a lot of doubt … I was a nightmare,” the “Rocket Man” singer said, adding, “There was tension in the studio … and I thought, ‘I don’t want to do it.’”

The video also showed John tearing up a sheet of music and throwing it to the floor. At one point, he told his producer, “I’m going home,” but later acknowledged that he couldn’t abandon the project because so many people were involved.

“This has never happened to me in my whole career,” John said, as Carlile, 43, stepped in to comfort him.

Despite the rocky moments, the music icon described the experience as “one of the greatest” of his life. The album, set for release on April 4, follows John’s 2023 Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour finale.

John shared that he wanted to take his career in a new direction and was inspired after meeting Carlile. The duo will promote their album at a one-night-only concert at the London Palladium on March 26, according to John’s Instagram.

Despite facing health challenges, including vision loss last year, the “Sacrifice” singer continues to stay active in the music industry.

