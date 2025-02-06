Taylor Swift Dragged Into Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Lawsuit, Could Provide Important ‘Evidence’

Three weeks after Baldoni mentioned Swift, 35, in his countersuit, his attorney Bryan Freedman stated that the singer may have relevant information that could be used in the case. The trial is scheduled for March 2026.

“I don’t know if we’re going to depose Taylor Swift—it’s going to be a game-time decision,” Freedman said on TMZ’s “Two Angry Men” podcast Wednesday. He added, “Anyone with relevant knowledge that could provide evidence in this case will be deposed.”

Representatives for Swift, Baldoni, and Lively did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Baldoni, 41, alleges that Swift was present at a meeting in Lively’s New York City penthouse, where he and the “Gossip Girl” actress, 37, discussed a rewrite of a rooftop scene for their movie “It Ends With Us.” He claims Lively attempted to pressure him during the meeting, citing her close relationships with her husband Ryan Reynolds and Swift.

According to Baldoni’s lawsuit, Lively referred to Reynolds and Swift as her “dragons” who protect her in creative disputes. Freedman reiterated in his interview that Swift was present at the meeting and suggested that Lively and Reynolds might try to keep her out of the case.

“My assumption is they’re going to take legal actions beyond the bounds of decency to try and avoid a deposition,” Freedman told hosts Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos.

Following the meeting, Baldoni reportedly sent Lively a late-night voice message, apologizing for their disagreement. His legal team claims he felt pressured to approve her script changes due to the involvement of Reynolds and Swift.

Baldoni’s attorneys previously stated that he texted Lively after their discussion, saying he liked her script but did not need Reynolds or her “megacelebrity friend” to persuade him. The lawsuit argues that Baldoni faced pressure not just from Lively but also from two of the most influential figures in entertainment.

Swift previously supported Lively’s film by allowing her 2020 song “My Tears Ricochet” to be featured in the trailer and a key scene. While her friendship with Lively could come under legal scrutiny, a source close to Swift denied reports that she is distancing herself from Lively, calling such claims “not true.”

Swift has not publicly addressed the lawsuit or her potential involvement in the case.