Despite the growing presence of technology companies, persistent unemployment rates in Pakistan highlight a critical skills gap that requires immediate attention. While talented graduates struggle to find jobs, companies struggle to find qualified employees.

This paradox stems from a combination of factors, including the limitations of our current educational system and the lack of proactive self-learning as well as development among individuals.

While many blame the educational structure, it is important to acknowledge that successful individuals emerge from the very same system. The real gap lies in the approach individuals take towards self-development.

As such, graduates must understand that their education is merely a foundation; they need to actively supplement their knowledge with practical skills and experience through self-learning, disciplined practice, and hands-on projects.

This self-reliance is crucial. I recently encountered a young man from a remote village in Bahawalpur who, despite limited resources, had honed his skills through online resources and self-driven projects. This dedication resulted in his immediate recruitment by a leading tech company. This success story exemplifies the transformative power of self-initiative.

Instead of relying on outdated education systems, individuals should embrace a proactive approach. Continuous learning, building practical projects, and engaging in self-directed skill development hold critical value in terms of bridging this gap.

It is time for our graduates to become self-directed learners and innovators, taking full ownership of their careers. This way, they would effectively contribute to Pakistan’s technological progress.

MUHAMMAD FAIZAN ALI

KARACHI