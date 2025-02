LAHORE: Punjab likely to induct 10 ministers into its provincial cabinet, with majority of new faces hailing from the southern part of the province.

According to sources, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif has given the green signal for the cabinet expansion, expected to take place within the next two months.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will reportedly hold meetings with assembly members at the divisional level to finalize the names of the new ministers.