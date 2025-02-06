PTI founder’s letter to army chief ‘unnerved’ ruling’ coalition: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR: Khyber PakhtunKhwa government spokesperson Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s letter, addressed to the Army Chief has baffled the rulers, and provoked strong reactions from the ruling coalition.

In a statement issued here, Barrister Saif alleged that the letter had created panic within the ruling coalition, though did not name without anyone specifically.

He claimed that ministers from the “fake government” had launched propaganda even before the letter reached its intended recipients.

“The ruling party’s leaders have lost sleep over Imran Khan’s letter,” Saif said in a statement, adding that senior Pakistan Muyslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) figures were “visibly disturbed.”

PTI has repeatedly accused the government of using legal and administrative tactics to suppress the opposition.

Saif asserted that once Khan is released, his party will hold the governing coalition accountable for what he described as “unlawful actions and political victimisation.”

The letter, reportedly addressed to senior military leadership, has yet to receive an official response.

Earlier this week, contrary to the claims made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), security sources have revealed that no letter from former prime minister Imran Khan was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

Sources familiar with the matter stated that the news regarding Khan’s letter reached the military leadership through the media, not through any formal communication.

The controversy began when PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, informed the media that Khan had written a letter to the army chief, urging him to “reevaluate policy.”

Speaking outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail, Chaudhry elaborated that the former premier, in his capacity as PTI supremo and ex-prime minister, had sent a six-point letter to General Munir.

