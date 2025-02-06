World

Prince Karim Aga Khan’s funeral to be held in Lisbon on Saturday

By Agencies

LISBON: The funeral of Aga Khan IV, the spiritual leader of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, will take place privately in Lisbon on Saturday, according to a representative of the Ismaili community.

Prince Karim al-Husseini, aged 88, passed away on Tuesday, marking the end of his long tenure as the 49th Imam of the Nizari Ismailis, a branch of Shia Islam with millions of followers across Central and South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

The funeral ceremony will be held at the Ismaili community center in central Lisbon, attended by several hundred guests.

Naguib Kheraj, a senior adviser to the Ismaili community, confirmed that it would be a private and dignified event. “This is a private event, not a big public event… It will be short and dignified,” Kheraj told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

Aga Khan IV established the global headquarters of the Ismaili community in Lisbon in 2015, making the city an important center for the community.

Prince Karim’s eldest son, 53-year-old Rahim al-Husseini, will succeed him as the new Aga Khan V.

The official ceremony to mark the accession of the new imam will take place on Tuesday morning at the Ismaili community headquarters in Lisbon. This, too, will be a private ceremony to honor the succession of the new spiritual leader.

Previous article
No decision on opposition parties alliance yet: JUI-F leader
Next article
Bangladesh protesters demolish house linked to ex-PM Hasina
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

China-Kyrgyzstan social security agreement to boost bilateral exchanges, interactions

BEIJING: China has signed a bilateral social security agreement with Kyrgyzstan, which will help promote bilateral economic and trade exchanges and personnel interactions, an...

China vows development as Xi meets with Thailand PM, Brunei’s Sultan

South Africa defends independent stance in global affairs after US’ G20 snub

Bangladesh protesters demolish house linked to ex-PM Hasina

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.