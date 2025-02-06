PM discusses prevailing political situation in country with Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed with him the prevailing political situation in the country.

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar and senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal accompanied PM Shehbaz during the meeting.

Prominent JUI-F leaders Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman, Maulana Asad Mehmood and Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, were also present. Both sides discussed the current political situation prevailing in the country.

The meeting comes in backdrop of a recent meeting of grand opposition alliance whereby Fazl demanded fresh polls, terming PM Shehbaz-led government as ‘illegitimate’. The meeting between PM Shehbaz and Maulana Fazl is being seen as an effort to tame the Maulana who is known for being a very smart politician and expert in striking backdoor deals.

It merits mention that it was Maulana Fazkl who had backed the passage of 26th Constitutional Amendment which helped the Shehbaz-led government tame the judiciary.