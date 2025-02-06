Pakistan, China sign three MoUs in RE, cement, fertilizer sectors

BEIJING: Pakistan and China on Thursday signed three different Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation in the areas of renewable energy, cement and fertilizer manufacturing sectors.

President Asif Ali Zardari along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah witnessed the MoU signing ceremony here.

An MoU was signed between Pakistan’s Thatta Cement Company and China’s Zhonggang Construction Group to help establish an additional production line at Thatta Cement to increase cement production by 5000 tons per day in Pakistan utilizing the locally sourced Pakistani coal.

Another MoU was signed between the Sindh Energy Department and China’s Ming Yang Renewable Energy Company that would promote cooperation on various renewable energy projects in Pakistan. It also aims at facilitating the two sides to explore several renewable energy projects, fulfill the goals of carbon peaking, carbon neutrality, and emission reduction.

The third MoU was signed between the Sindh government and Meskay Femtee CG&M, Chinese company for a coal gasification and urea production plant which would be jointly established for making up direly needed coal gasification plant for the manufacturing of fertilizer.