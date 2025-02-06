NATIONAL

Pakistan, China sign three MoUs in RE, cement, fertilizer sectors

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: Pakistan and China on Thursday signed three different Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation in the areas of renewable energy, cement and fertilizer manufacturing sectors.

President Asif Ali Zardari along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah witnessed the MoU signing ceremony here.

An MoU was signed between Pakistan’s Thatta Cement Company and China’s Zhonggang Construction Group to help establish an additional production line at Thatta Cement to increase cement production by 5000 tons per day in Pakistan utilizing the locally sourced Pakistani coal.

Another MoU was signed between the Sindh Energy Department and China’s Ming Yang Renewable Energy Company that would promote cooperation on various renewable energy projects in Pakistan. It also aims at facilitating the two sides to explore several renewable energy projects, fulfill the goals of carbon peaking, carbon neutrality, and emission reduction.

The third MoU was signed between the Sindh government and Meskay Femtee CG&M, Chinese company for a coal gasification and urea production plant which would be jointly established for making up direly needed coal gasification plant for the manufacturing of fertilizer.

Previous article
PTI founder’s letter to army chief ‘unnerved’ ruling’ coalition: Barrister Saif
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Bangladesh protesters demolish house linked to ex-PM Hasina

DHAKA: Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh stormed and demolished a house linked to exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The site, historically associated with Bangladesh’s...

Prince Karim Aga Khan’s funeral to be held in Lisbon on Saturday

No decision on opposition parties alliance yet: JUI-F leader

Israel will hand over Gaza to US after fighting, with Palestinians resettled: Trump

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.