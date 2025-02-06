Pakistan Begins Deportation Of Undocumented Foreigners

Pakistan has started deporting undocumented foreign nationals, including Afghans, under the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP), sources said on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that 781 Afghan nationals have already been repatriated from Islamabad via the Torkham border.

Afghans sponsored by European or other foreign countries will not be deported for now, but they may face removal if their resettlement does not materialize soon, according to Interior Ministry sources. The Foreign Office has been directed to push sponsoring countries to expedite the relocation process for those awaiting resettlement.

UNHCR, IOM Raise Concerns

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have raised concerns over the government’s reported plan to relocate registered Afghan refugees from Islamabad and Rawalpindi. In a joint statement issued Wednesday, the agencies sought clarification on the “modality and timeframe” of the relocation.

The concerns follow reports that Afghan refugees are being discreetly moved out of the federal capital and Rawalpindi for eventual repatriation. These measures are reportedly part of a strategy devised in meetings led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week.

UNHCR and IOM acknowledged Pakistan’s right to regulate foreign nationals but urged authorities to uphold human rights standards, ensuring due process for refugees with Proof of Registration (POR) and Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC). They also highlighted the lack of a clear relocation timeline, warning of its impact on livelihoods and children’s education.

UNHCR Representative Philippa Candler noted Pakistan’s history of hosting refugees and urged the government to continue providing safety to Afghans at risk. IOM Chief of Mission Mio Sato reiterated their commitment to working with authorities on a structured mechanism for registering and managing Afghan nationals.