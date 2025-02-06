NATIONAL

No decision on opposition parties alliance yet: JUI-F leader

Hafiz Hamdullah describes Feb 8 polls as ‘auction’

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah on Thursday said that the opposition parties have yet decided on the formation of a formal alliance.

“No decision yet taken about forming an alliance of the opposition parties and the matter has only been up for consultations about the opposition parties’ alliance,” the JUI-F leader while talking about the sitting of major opposition parties at the residence of former speaker Asad Qaiser here the other night.

“The opposition has made its mind over some points,” Hafiz Hamdullah said, adding that the meeting held at Asad Qaiser’s residence discussed the political situation at length.

“All political leadership including Maulana Fazlur Rehman attended the meeting,” JUI-F leader said. “The leaders agreed that there was neither politics nor democracy in the country”, he said.

The meeting was attended by JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PkMAP head Achakzai, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Omar Ayub, and other leaders of opposition parties.

Hafiz Hamdullah said that no decision yet taken about forming an alliance of the opposition parties. “The matter has only been up to the consultations about the opposition parties’ alliance,” he said. “The opposition has made its mind over some points”.

“The February 08 polls were not the election but an auction”, he said.

“We want political and democratic stability in the country,” he said. “We want an elected assembly and government, which requires new election,” JUI leader said.

He said the incumbent government has not been elected by the people, ” There is no rule of law in country.” “The country needs the rule of law, which is not, there is also no constitution in country,” he further said.

He said the opposition likely to demand fresh elections in the country.

