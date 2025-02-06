No act of aggression to go unanswered, COAS says on Kashmir Day

Says Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan, which is the ultimate destiny of people of Kashmir

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday vowed that no act of aggression would go unanswered and underscored Pakistan Army’s commitment to defend the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity with full resolve.

The army chief’s remarks came as he visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) capital Muzaffarabad, where he paid homage to the sacrifices of the martyrs, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Upon arrival at the Jammu and Kashmir Monument, the ISPR mentioned, he laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered rich tributes to the unparalleled sacrifices of the Shuhada.

While paying homage to the martyrs of Kashmir, the COAS also commended the unwavering dedication, professional excellence, and combat readiness of the deployed officers and soldiers in the face of challenging operational conditions in Kashmir.

He lauded their high morale and vigilance, emphasising the importance of maintaining peak operational preparedness to deter and counter any hostile provocations.

The army chief also expressed complete confidence in the battle readiness of the armed forces.

Later during the visit, the COAS interacted with the notables and veterans of Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

COAS said that Indian atrocities and rising Hindutva extremism only strengthen the resolve of the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan will always stand by them in their just and legitimate cause against state-sponsored repression and oppression. He remarked: “Without any doubt, Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan as per the free will and destiny of the people of Kashmir”.

His visit came on February 5, when the nation marks Kashmir Solidarity Day, reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people.