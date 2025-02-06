NATIONAL

Naqvi, Chinese counterpart agree to strengthen intelligence sharing

Interior Minister, Qiu Yanjun deliberate on use of cutting-edge technology for police and paramilitary forces

By Staff Report
  • Naqvi extends invitation to his Chinese counterpart to visit Pakistan

BEIJING/ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Chinese counterpart Qiu Yanjun on Wednesday agreed to enhance intelligence sharing and security cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The consensus was reached during a high-level meeting between Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Chinese counterpart, Qiu Yanjun, in Beijing.

During the meeting, discussions focused on securing borders for paramilitary forces and enhancing cooperation in this regard. Both sides also deliberated on the use of advanced technology for police and paramilitary forces.

Both the security Czars held detailed discussions on acquiring modern equipment and technology from China to strengthen Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies.

Naqvi emphasized that Pakistan would procure cutting-edge technology and equipment to enhance policing capabilities.

Additionally, both countries agreed to strengthen collaboration between the National Police Academy and enhance cooperation between Beijing and Islamabad police forces.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the January meeting of the Joint Working Group.

The high-level discussion between the two ministers lasted for two hours.

On this occasion, the Interior Minister extended an official invitation to his Chinese counterpart to visit Pakistan.

