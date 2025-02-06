Meghan Markle Exposed In New Bombshell Book That Criticizes Royal Hierarchy

Meghan Markle has been described as a “fighter” in a new book that sheds light on royal aides’ experiences and criticizes senior royals.

In Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, author Tom Quinn explores the challenges Meghan faced after marrying Prince Harry in 2018. According to excerpts published by The Times, former palace staff believe the Duchess struggled with royal traditions and felt looked down on by courtiers.

“Some people can cope with this—Kate Middleton is perhaps the supreme example—but others try to fight back, which is what Meghan clearly did,” Quinn writes. One former staff member added, “You’ve got to hand it to her. She really is a fighter.”

The book claims that Harry did not fully prepare Meghan for the complexities of royal life and that she disliked the institution’s rigid hierarchy. Meghan, described as a “moderniser by nature,” reportedly felt constrained by royal protocol and was unaccustomed to relying on staff for daily tasks.

Former palace aides said Meghan was “very straightforward and matter-of-fact” and clashed with older advisers. “They really had it in for Meghan, and to be fair to her, she stood up to them,” a source said. “But if you make waves in the royal family, senior royals will always back the courtiers, as they’ve often been friends since childhood.”

Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior royals in 2020, later speaking openly about their struggles within the monarchy. The book also alleges that King Charles and Prince William can be prone to tantrums, while Kate reportedly helps “calm William down when he gets fractious.”

Kensington Palace has declined to comment on the claims made in the book, which is set for release on February 18.