NATIONAL

Lance Naik martyred, twelve Khwarij killed in NWA IBO

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed twelve Khwarij during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan. During the operation, Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim also embraced martyrdom.

“On 5-6 February 2025, security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District on reported presence of Khwarij.  During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location, as a result of which, twelve Khwarij were sent to hell,” said a statement issued by the ISPR.

However, during intense fire exchange, Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim (age: 34 years, resident of District Hangu), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat, the statement added.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians,” the statement added.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

