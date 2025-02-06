JI to observe black day on Feb 8

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami will observe black day on February 08, the party’s chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said in a statement on Thursday.

“The JI will stage strong protest outside the election commission’s office in Karachi,” Hafiz Naeem said.

JI Ameer also suggested that the matters will be streamlined if the judicial commission being constituted, and it takes decision on the basis of the Form 45.

He said the government was not intending to tackle the issue in this manner. “The opposition was also not prepared to launch a movement on the basis of Form 45.

JI Ameer said that the suggestion to hold fresh elections would be boosting the government and approving the rigging in the polls.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, remains vocal about alleged rigging and irregularities in 2024 elections held in Pakistan on February 08 last year.

He vacated his Sindh Assembly seat from Karachi, citing discrepancies in the vote count that favored his opponent. He emphasized the importance of a fair and just electoral process.