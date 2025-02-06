JCP approves nine names for additional judges at LHC

LAHORE: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday approved nine names for the position of additional judges at the Lahore High Court.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, reviewed the nominations for the high court appointments.

The approved candidates are Hasan Nawaz Makhdoom, Malik Waqar Haider Awan, Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar, Malik Javed Iqbal Wains, Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Muhammad Jawad Zafar, Khalid Ishaq, and Sultan Mahmood. Additionally, 16 more vacancies will be filled in phases.

The Lahore High Court has a total of 60 judge positions, but until now, only 34 judges were serving, leaving 26 positions vacant. The last time judges were appointed was on May 7, 2021, when 13 lawyers were inducted. Since then, no new judges had been appointed, leading to a backlog of pending cases and delays in justice.

Several previous chief justices attempted to fill the vacancies, but objections from senior Supreme Court judges hindered the appointments.

After assuming office, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum prioritised filling these vacancies. She conducted interviews to ensure the selection of competent, honest, and capable lawyers.

Legal experts have lauded Chief Justice Aalia Neelum for ensuring a transparent selection process.

Senior lawyer Ahsan Bhoon said that the appointed judges are highly competent and reputable.

Supreme Court Advocate Chaudhry Naseer Kamboh praised her for strengthening the system through merit-based appointments.