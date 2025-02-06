NATIONAL

Govt announces day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga Khan

By Staff Report
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 02: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, Aga Khan IV attends an event at the Aga Khan Centre on October 2, 2019 in London, England. The event is being held ahead of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Tour to Pakistan. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday announced a day of national mourning in Pakistan on Saturday, February 8 on the occasion of funeral of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

According to a Cabinet Division notification, “Expressing profound grief on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan on the sad demise of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan, the Prime Minister has declared a Day of National Mourning in Pakistan on Saturday, the 8th of February, 2025, on the occasion of the funeral of His High Highness.”

The National Flag shall fly at half-mast throughout the country on February 8.

