Govt announces day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga Khan

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday announced a day of national mourning in Pakistan on Saturday, February 8 on the occasion of funeral of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

According to a Cabinet Division notification, “Expressing profound grief on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan on the sad demise of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan, the Prime Minister has declared a Day of National Mourning in Pakistan on Saturday, the 8th of February, 2025, on the occasion of the funeral of His High Highness.”

The National Flag shall fly at half-mast throughout the country on February 8.