World

China-Kyrgyzstan social security agreement to boost bilateral exchanges, interactions

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: China has signed a bilateral social security agreement with Kyrgyzstan, which will help promote bilateral economic and trade exchanges and personnel interactions, an official with the Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said Thursday.

The agreement was signed by Wang Xiaoping, China’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Security, and Baktiyar Aliyev, Chairman of the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan, on Wednesday in Beijing, according to the ministry.

Under the agreement, employees of Chinese companies in Kyrgyzstan will be exempt from basic pension insurance contributions. Kyrgyz companies and employees will enjoy the same treatment as those in China.

The agreement will go into effect once both parties complete their respective domestic legal procedures.

Since 2001, China has signed bilateral social security agreements with 12 other countries, including Germany, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Finland, Canada, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Luxembourg, Japan and Serbia, receiving good results.

According to the official, there are approximately 70 Chinese-funded enterprises in Kyrgyzstan, with nearly 3,000 Chinese employees.

Previous article
China vows development as Xi meets with Thailand PM, Brunei’s Sultan
Next article
PTI founder’s letter to army chief ‘unnerved’ ruling’ coalition: Barrister Saif
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

China vows development as Xi meets with Thailand PM, Brunei’s Sultan

BEIJING: One day after meeting and having talks with visiting Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari in Beijing on Wednesday,...

South Africa defends independent stance in global affairs after US’ G20 snub

Bangladesh protesters demolish house linked to ex-PM Hasina

Prince Karim Aga Khan’s funeral to be held in Lisbon on Saturday

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.