Ben Affleck Takes Lead Role in New Netflix Thriller ‘Animals’ After Matt Damon Exits

By Web Desk

The film, which will be shot in Los Angeles, features The X-Files star Gillian Anderson alongside Affleck. While plot details remain under wraps, Animals is confirmed to center on a high-stakes kidnapping, promising suspense and tension.

The screenplay is written by Connor McIntyre and Billy Ray, both known for crafting gripping thrillers. The project is being produced through Affleck’s company, Artists Equity, which he co-founded with Matt Damon and RedBird Capital’s Gerry Cardinale. Producers include Affleck, Damon, and Dani Bernfeld, with additional production support from Brad Weston and Collin Creighton of Makeready.

Originally, Animals was intended to feature Damon in the lead role, with Affleck directing. However, production delays and rights complications led Affleck to focus on The Accountant sequel, putting Animals on hold.

After completing RIP, another Netflix crime thriller with Damon, Affleck decided to revive Animals. With Damon now committed to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Affleck opted to take on the starring role himself, shifting the film’s direction.

With a powerhouse creative team and an intense premise, Animals is shaping up to be a must-watch thriller for fans of Affleck’s directorial style and gripping storytelling.

