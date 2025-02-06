Bangladesh protesters demolish house linked to ex-PM Hasina

DHAKA: Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh stormed and demolished a house linked to exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The site, historically associated with Bangladesh’s independence, has become a focal point for political tensions following Hasina’s departure from the country.

The unrest was sparked by a speech Hasina planned to deliver from exile in India, where she fled last year amid a student-led uprising against her 15-year tenure. Critics accuse her of suppressing dissent, while her supporters maintain that she was unconstitutionally removed from power.

The house in Dhaka, formerly the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s founding leader and Hasina’s father, played a significant role in the country’s history. Mujibur Rahman declared independence from Pakistan in 1971 from this location before his assassination in 1975. Hasina later converted it into a museum.

Protesters storm the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka, former home of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In recent months, the site has become a point of contention between Hasina’s supporters and opponents. Protesters threatened to demolish the building if she proceeded with her speech. As she spoke, they stormed the house, dismantling its walls before bringing in a crane and excavator to complete the demolition.

“They do not have the power to destroy the country’s independence with bulldozers,” Hasina said during her speech. “They may destroy a building, but they won’t be able to erase history.”

She also criticized the current interim government, calling its rise to power unconstitutional and urging resistance from her supporters.

The demonstration included calls for Hasina’s extradition from India and legal action against her.

Some protesters chanted slogans demanding accountability for deaths during last year’s unrest, while others expressed opposition to India’s perceived role in shielding Hasina.

Hasnat Abdullah, a student leader, warned against broadcasting Hasina’s speech, writing on Facebook that “tonight, Bangladesh will be freed from the pilgrimage site of fascism.”

Protesters storm the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka, former home of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has accused Hasina of corruption and human rights violations during her time in office.

The Awami League, in turn, has accused the Yunus-led administration of targeting political opponents and minority groups, claims that the interim government has denied.

As political divisions deepen, Bangladesh continues to experience widespread unrest, with tensions escalating between opposing factions.