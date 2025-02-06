Entertainment

Angelina Jolie Reveals What Her Children’s Future In Hollywood Will Look Like

By Web Desk

Angelina Jolie may be a Hollywood icon, but she says none of her six children are eager to follow in her footsteps.

Speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday, February 5, Jolie, 49, revealed that her kids have little interest in acting. “No. I don’t know, that’s not my doing,” she said, adding that while she hoped they would appreciate film as an art form, “They’re not interested.”

The Eternals actress explained that her children—Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16—especially dislike the celebrity aspect of Hollywood. “They really don’t like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it,” she noted.

Despite their disinterest in being on screen, some of Jolie’s children have explored behind-the-scenes roles. Her sons Maddox and Pax worked as assistant directors on Maria, while Pax also contributed to the film’s photography. Meanwhile, her daughter Vivienne co-produced The Outsiders Broadway production with Jolie and worked as an assistant, taking the role “very seriously.”

Jolie emphasized that she wants her children to have space to pursue their own passions. “I hope I’m giving them space to figure out who they actually are and something that they want to live for that’s authentic to them,” she said.

PM Shehbaz, Hamza Shehbaz Acquitted In Ramzan Sugar Mills Case

