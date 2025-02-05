Türkiye stands with Kashmiris for just resolution: Neziroglu

ISLAMABAD: Türkiye’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, reiterated his country’s steadfast support for the resolution of the Kashmir issue, emphasizing its importance for regional peace and stability.

In a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the ambassador stated, “We reaffirm our unwavering support to the resolution of the Kashmir issue on the basis of justice.” He emphasized the need for a peaceful settlement aligned with United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Neziroglu underscored that resolving the long-standing dispute was essential for ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region.

The ambassador’s statement reaffirms Türkiye’s consistent stance on the Kashmir issue, which has been a focal point of tension between Pakistan and India for decades.