The Reko Diq project amidst the global power play

The mineral industry is vital for clean energy, economic growth, and national security, with global demand for critical minerals like lithium and copper projected to surge two to seven times by 2030. In developing countries like Pakistan, the mining sector faces challenges such as weak institutions, environmental degradation, and poor economic outcomes, particularly in sensitive regions like Balochistan and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advanced techniques and scaled-up efforts are needed to ensure sustainability. Despite challenges, the sector remains crucial for achieving SDGs like poverty reduction and clean energy. Pakistan’s underdeveloped mining industry, though historically stagnant, holds transformative potential, particularly through projects like Reko Diq.

The Reko Diq project, a large-scale copper and gold mining operation in Balochistan’s Chagai district, has the potential to transform Pakistan’s economy. With reserves of approximate 457,000 metric tons of gold and 12.3 million metric tons of copper, it could position Pakistan as a leading global copper supplier, producing 80 million metric tons annually by 2032. The $87 billion project, launched in late 2024 and set to reach full capacity by 2028, represents a pivotal moment for the country.

While the project offers immense promise, the key challenge lies in effective management to ensure long-term, inclusive benefits. Overcoming historical barriers in the mining sector is crucial to unlocking Reko Diq’s full potential, providing a rare opportunity to drive economic self-sufficiency and sustainable growth.

Under the terms of the agreement, Barrick, the foreign company leading the project, will share profits equally with the federal government, while Balochistan, the province hosting the reserves, will receive 25 percent of the federal share. Barrick will bear all project costs, including investments and security, and has committed to corporate social responsibility initiatives, such as building hospitals, schools, and colleges. Already, a Rs 1.5-billion hospital has begun operations in Naukandi, Balochistan, marking a promising start to these efforts.

The Reko Diq project, which is set to inject $22 billion into Balochistan, holds significant promise for the region’s long-overdue development. Yet, it faces opposition from divisive narratives that frame it as an exploitation of resources rather than an opportunity for growth.

Only through collective strength and harmony can the nation transcend the cycles of dependency and step into its destined future. The moment for action is upon us, for the present and for the generations to come. The destiny of this great nation is not a distant dream, but a reality waiting to be realized through unity, vision, and a commitment to building a legacy that will endure for centuries.

If left unaddressed, these perspectives could stifle progress and perpetuate economic stagnation. Balochistan’s challenges highlight a broader issue in Pakistan, the gap between the country’s abundant natural resources and its ability to fully harness them.

Despite having unexplored mineral reserves valued at $1 trillion, the mere presence of these resources does not automatically translate into prosperity. Take Nigeria, for instance. Despite its vast oil reserves, the country has struggled with political instability, weak governance, and internal divisions, issues often compounded by external influences. Such patterns of engineered instability have kept nations like Nigeria trapped in dependency, unable to leverage their wealth for sustainable development.

Pakistan faces more or less similar challenges in fully leveraging its natural wealth, with political fragmentation, internal conflicts, and vested interests hindering its progress. These issues, coupled with the country’s strategic location and nuclear capabilities, have made Pakistan a focal point for global powers, further complicating internal dynamics.

As a result, its resources are either exploited by external forces or left untapped, perpetuating a cycle of dependency. To break free from this cycle, Pakistan must focus on unity and effective resource management.

The Reko Diq project offers a unique opportunity to demonstrate how natural wealth can benefit the entire nation, but this will require addressing challenges in governance, infrastructure, and investment. Efficient resource extraction demands advanced technology, skilled expertise, and robust infrastructure, areas where Pakistan currently faces significant gaps.

Balochistan’s mineral wealth, for example, will remain underutilized without substantial investment in these areas. Similarly, Punjab’s fertile agricultural land has yet to reach its full potential due to inadequate management and investment.

The lesson is clear, resources, no matter how plentiful, are only as valuable as the systems in place to exploit them effectively. Fragmented nations are easier to control, and Pakistan’s internal divisions make it vulnerable to external manipulation. To safeguard its resources and secure its future, the country must foster national unity and prioritize long-term development over short-term gains. This means ensuring that projects like Reko Diq are managed transparently, with benefits equitably distributed and reinvested into the nation’s development.

The Reko Diq initiative is not just an economic venture; it is a critical moment in Pakistan’s journey, offering a chance to break free from external dependence and chart a course toward true self-sufficiency and sovereignty. Yet, success will require Pakistan to rise above internal discord, recognizing that a united nation is key to overcoming the challenges of division.

The true value of Reko Diq lies not in its monetary worth, but in its capacity to unite the nation under a shared vision of progress and prosperity. To forge a resilient and self-sustaining future, Pakistan must unite in purpose, embracing strategic resource management, inclusive development, and the greater good of all.

Only through collective strength and harmony can the nation transcend the cycles of dependency and step into its destined future. The moment for action is upon us, for the present and for the generations to come. The destiny of this great nation is not a distant dream, but a reality waiting to be realized through unity, vision, and a commitment to building a legacy that will endure for centuries.