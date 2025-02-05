Tariff War: China says pressures and threats on China will not work

BEIJING: China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday that the US has levied a 10 percent additional tariff on Chinese imports under the pretext of the fentanyl issue and China firmly deplores and opposes this move.

Responding to a question on US tariffs on Chinese goods, the spokesperson said the measures China has taken are necessary to defend its legitimate rights and interests.

There is no winner in trade war, tariff war, Lin said, adding that pressures and threats on China will not work.

China urges the US to correct its erroneous practices, resolve respective concerns through equal consultations, and promote the stability of China-US relations, said Lin.

Responding to another question on the fentanyl issue, Lin said on Wednesday that China is one of the world’s toughest countries on counternarcotics both in terms of policy and its implementation. Fentanyl is a problem of the US, and the root of the problem lies in the US itself.

In recent years, China and the US have carried out extensive, practical cooperation in the field of drug control, and made a lot of visual progress in the areas of substance control, information exchange, case cooperation, online advertisement cleanup, drug detection technology exchange, and multilateral interactions. The achievements we have made are there for all to see, Lin noted.

The US disregards the fruitful results of China-US anti-drug cooperation and insists on imposing a 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods under the pretext of the fentanyl issue. China firmly deplores and opposes this move, and has taken necessary measures to defend its legitimate rights and interests, said Lin.

Shifting blame onto others and buck-passing will not solve the problem, Lin said, noting that reducing domestic drug demand and strengthening law enforcement cooperation are the fundamental solutions to the fentanyl crisis in the US. China will resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

China announced on Tuesday the additional tariffs on certain imported goods originating from the US starting from February 10, in response to US’ 10 percent additional tariffs on all Chinese goods to the US.

Effective February 10, an additional 15 percent tariff will be imposed on imported coal and liquefied natural gas originating from the US. Crude oil, agricultural machinery, automobiles with large displacement, and pickup trucks will be subject to additional tariffs of 10 percent, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said on Tuesday.