Saudi Arabia rejects Trump’s Gaza proposals

RAYADH: Reacting to US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about the US taking over Gaza, Saudi Arabia has stressed its rejection of any attempt to displace Palestinians from their land.

In a statement, the Saudi government said it would not establish relations with Israel without the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The Saudi foreign ministry asserted that the kingdom’s stance on a Palestinian state was “firm and unwavering”.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also reaffirms its unequivocal rejection of any infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, land annexation or attempts to displace the Palestinian people,” it said.

The ministry stressed that its “unwavering position is non-negotiable and non-subject to compromises”.