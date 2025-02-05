President Zardari, President Xi discuss ‘positive trajectory’ of bilateral relationship

Invites Xi Jinping to visit Pakistan, emphasizing Pakistanis value him as a visionary leader and special friend of Pakistan

BEIJING/ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari ad Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday took note of the “positive trajectory” of bilateral relations while underlining the enduring friendship between the two countries, reaffirming their mutual support on core issues of interest.

President Asif Ali Zardari met with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, a day after he reached China with a delegation that includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Senator Saleem Mandviwala, and Dr Asim Hussain.

According to a statement issued from the President’s Secretariat, at the meeting, “the two leaders discussed the positive trajectory of the bilateral relationship, regional and international issues of common interest, and opportunities to even further expand the scope of bilateral partnership, especially through continued high-level exchanges. Underlining the enduring friendship between the two countries, they also reaffirmed support for each other on the issues of core interest.”

President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to its All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China and underlined the unique, time-tested and special relationship between the two countries. He also commended China’s exemplary development, progress and prosperity, calling it a manifestation of the vision of the Chinese leadership and the dynamism of the Chinese people.

President Zardari also paid rich tribute to President Xi Jinping for China’s profound contributions to global development under the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI). He termed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a shining model of the BRI’s visionary concept of win-win cooperation.

Both sides also discussed the high-quality development of CPEC 2.0 and its vital role in promoting regional connectivity, shared benefits and common prosperity, including through partnerships with other countries. They underlined the significance of people-to-people linkages and cultural exchanges for strengthening the China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

President Zardari extended the invitation to President Xi to visit Pakistan, emphasizing that the people and government of Pakistan hold him in high esteem as a visionary leader and as a special friend of Pakistan.

The meeting was followed by an MoU signing ceremony where the two leaders witnessed the signing of MoUs to enhance cooperation in the fields of science & technology, media, clean energy and socio-economic development, among others.

After the ceremony, President Xi Jinping hosted a state banquet in honour of President Asif Ali Zardari and his accompanying delegation.

President Asif Ali Zardari meets Zhao Leji

President Asif Ali Zardari met with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Zhao Leji, in Beijing on Wednesday.

President Zardari and Chairman Zhao underscored the time-tested and all-weather friendship between the two countries, which has continued to grow in depth and scope over the decades. They also underlined strategic mutual trust as the cornerstone of the China-Pakistan relationship and emphasized the importance of continued high-level exchanges to further deepen the ongoing practical cooperation.

The two sides also discussed the high-quality development of CPEC 2.0, with a particular emphasis on promoting cooperation in science & technology, renewable energy, infrastructure and agriculture sectors. They described CPEC as a shining example of people-centric development, with its focus on win-win cooperation, shared benefits and common prosperity.

The two sides discussed the opportunities to strengthen institutional linkages, including through parliamentary exchanges and participation in the CPEC Political Parties Joint Consultative Mechanism, to further solidify the bilateral cooperation.