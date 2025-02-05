Pakistanis, Kashmiris renew pledge to Kashmir freedom on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Rallies, seminars and collective prayers held, human chain formed to reaffirm support for Kashmiri brethren

ISLAMABAD/MUZAFARABAD: A minute’s silence was observed, with sirens sounded, rallies, seminars and collective prayers held and a human chain was formed at Kohala Bridge to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to mark the solidarity day with Kashmiris on Wednesday.

A minute’s silence was observed after sirens were sounded to pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for freedom of the valley.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), human chains were formed at the seven bridges connecting AJK with Pakistan, including

Besides Kohala, human chains were formed at Holar, Bararkot, Dhalkot, Azad Pattan, Dhan Galli, and Mangla bridges that connect AJK with Pakistan at 10:00 am.

Special prayers were offered nationwide to honour the Kashmiri martyrs, while mass demonstrations were held to echo the demand for Kashmir’s right to self-determination, a promise made by the United Nations 78 years ago but yet to be fulfilled.

A rally was taken out from the Foreign Office to D-Chowk in the capital Islamabad in which federal ministers, officials of the Foreign Office, a large number of citizens, and children from Sweet Home participated. The participants carried posters and banners and raised slogans of “Kashmiri Banega Pakistan” (Kashmir will become Pakistan).

Addressing the rally, Acting Chairman of Senate Syedaal Khan said Pakistan has always extended moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.

Kashmir Committee Chairman Rana Qasim Noon called for resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Energy Minister Musaddik Malik said India has turned a valley into hell through oppression.

He said that India has denied the Kashmiris right to self-determination. Peace in the region has been marred due to India’s barbarity.

He said the entire Pakistani nation protests against India and expresses “solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers.”

Malik said that time has come to give the right to self-determination to the people of occupied Kashmir. The struggle will continue until the freedom of Kashmir, he added.

APHC AJK Chapter Deputy Convener Farooq Rehmani thanked Pakistani leadership and people for always extending firm support to Kashmiri people.

Peace and Culture Organisation Chairperson Mushaal Mullick also organised a rally in Islamabad in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A walk was held from People’s Chowringi to the Mazar-e-Quaid to express solidarity with the Kashmiris in Indian occupied valley. Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah took part in the walk. A large number of students joined the walk holding Kashmiri flags.

The Press Information Department (PID) Regional Office here arranged a seminar to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Later, various civil society organistions and political and religious parties take out rallies in various parts of the city to express solidarity day with Kashmiris.

A rally was taken out in the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was led by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi. The participants reiterated resolve to stand with the oppressed Kashmiris.

Governor Kundi expressed solidarity with the people Kashmir. He regretted the silence of global community on the Kashmir issue. He urged the Ummah to raise voice for the Kashmiris.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly passed a unanimous resolution in favour of Kashmiri brethren, reiterating strong support for the right to self-determination. The resolution condemned the ongoing atrocities by the Indian government on the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It demanded that the United Nations grant the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, the government of Pakistan has declared a public holiday to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day. The Kashmir issue is being highlighted on a global level by organizing meetings, processions, rallies, seminars and conferences in every city. Pakistanis living around the world are also expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Earlier, the people across the Line of Control displayed posters expressing gratitude to Pakistan for their unflinching support for them. They also displayed posters with photographs Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, and Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Anwar ul Haq.

‘Expose India’s dark face to World on Kashmir Solidarity Day’

Meanwhile, On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq appealed to people of Pakistan and Kashmir, both within the country and abroad, to express full solidarity with the people of IIOJK and to expose India’s nefarious actions to the international community.

According to Kashmir Media Service, President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in his special message for Kashmir Solidarity Day stated that India’s Hindutva policies under Modi’s leadership signal that the country is on the verge of disintegration. He predicted that India would soon collapse, and Modi would become India’s Gorbachev.

He added that India has emerged as a global terrorist state, a claim substantiated by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Canadian Parliament, following the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar by India’s intelligence agency, RAW, in Canada. He further highlighted that India is involved in terrorist activities in several countries, and both Canada and the US have condemned these actions.

President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry emphasized that Kashmir Solidarity Day represents the unbreakable bond between Pakistanis and Kashmiris, a bond celebrated for decades. He called on the international community to put an end to the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to ensure the implementation of UN resolutions on the Kashmir issue.

Meanwhile, PM AJK, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, in his message for Kashmir Solidarity Day, described February 5th as a historic day that symbolizes the unshakable relationship, religious, cultural, and social harmony between the people of Pakistan and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Anwarul Haq further stated that the Kashmiri people had, even before the creation of Pakistan, linked their future with Pakistan ideologically, and Pakistanis take great pride in this historic decision.