Pakistan Army fully prepared to give befitting response to any ‘misadventure’: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), on Tuesday described recent rhetoric of Indian military leadership as “hollow statements” indicative of their growing frustration, vowing that Pakistan Army fully prepared to give a befitting response to any “misadventure” against Pakistan.

A press release from the military’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that COAS Gen Asim Munir made the remarks while presiding over the 267th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters.

The statement said the forum took serious note of the recent reckless and provocative statements from the Indian military leadership, terming them irresponsible and detrimental to regional stability.

While addressing the forum, COAS stated: “Pakistan Army remains fully prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. These hollow statements from Indian military are indicative of their growing frustration and serve only to divert the attention of their masses and international community from their multiple internal fissures and blatant violations of human rights. Any misadventure against Pakistan will be responded with full and resolute force of the state, InshaAllah,” the ISPR reported.

The ISPR said that the forum discussed the prevailing situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary.

In solidarity with the resilient people of Kashmir on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day (5 February 2025), the forum strongly condemned the continued blatant human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), recognizing them as a grave threat to regional peace and stability.

Reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, as enshrined in relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the forum emphasized the significance of international engagement in addressing these persistent violations, it added.

The participants of the conference also paid profound tribute to the sacrifices made by the Shuhada of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and citizens who have laid down their lives in pursuit of peace and stability of their beloved motherland. The forum undertook a comprehensive review of the regional, and internal security landscape, assessing the full spectrum of threats.

Expressing grave concern over the continued use of Afghan soil by Fitna Al Khawarij for terrorist activities against Pakistan, the forum stressed the imperative of concrete and tangible actions by Interim Afghan Government against Fitna Al Khawarij instead of denials as well as continuing with the strategy of undertaking all necessary measures in defence of Pakistan and its people, the ISPR statement said.

The forum also underscored the need to accelerate people centric socio-economic development initiatives in Balochistan, recognizing the urgency of countering externally driven narratives of exclusion.

The forum reaffirmed: “No one will be allowed to disrupt peace in Balochistan and nefarious designs of foreign-sponsored proxies attempting to mislead and radicalize the youth of Balochistan will be decisively thwarted with the unwavering support of the people of Balochistan, InshaAllah.”

Commending the operational preparedness of all formations, COAS emphasized the importance of sustained mission-oriented training, enhanced military cooperation, and the conduct of joint exercises in both conventional and counter-terrorism domains.

Concluding the conference, COAS reaffirmed that the military leadership remains fully cognizant of the multifaceted challenges confronting the nation and is resolute in fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities with the steadfast support of the proud people of Pakistan, the ISPR said.