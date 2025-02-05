Pak Navy all set for multinational exercise AMAN, Dialogue 2025

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has finalized all arrangements for 9th edition of the multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-25, with the participation from over 60 countries, scheduled from 7–11 February.

Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Abdul Munib briefed the media on the details of Exercise AMAN and the maiden AMAN Dialogue, scheduled to be conducted from 7–11 February in Karachi.

While addressing the media personnel, the Commander Pakistan Fleet highlighted that with the evolving global landscape shifting from geo-politics to geo-economics, the security of global sea-borne trade and energy routes has gained unprecedented importance.

He said the Indian Ocean Region faces a range of challenges, from traditional security threats to non-traditional risks.

“These multifaceted issues have broadened the scope of maritime security, compelling nations to re-evaluate their strategies and policies”, Rear Admiral Munib emphasized.

The Commander Pakistan Fleet recalled that Pakistan Navy took the initiative to launch biennial Multinational Exercise AMAN in 2007 under the slogan “Together for Peace.”

The primary objective of this exercise is to bring maritime nations together to adopt safe and sustainable procedures, share experiences, and collectively address maritime threats, he added.

Rear Admiral Munib stated that delegations from over 60 countries will participate in the ninth edition AMAN 2025, including ships, aircraft, special operations forces, EOD marine teams, and observers.

The exercise is divided into two phases: Harbour and Sea. The Harbour Phase (7–9 February) will include various activities such as seminars, operational discussions, professional demonstrations, international gatherings, and sports fixtures.

The Sea Phase (10–11 February) will feature tactical maneuvers and maritime security exercises, including anti-piracy and counterterrorism operations, search and rescue drills, and live firing exercises.

The highlight of the Sea Phase will be the International Fleet Review, which will be witnessed by both foreign and national dignitaries.

The Commander Pakistan Fleet emphasized that the growing global participation in Exercise AMAN reflects the international community’s confidence in Pakistan Navy’s role in collaborative maritime security. This confidence has led to yet another milestone — the introduction of the maiden AMAN Dialogue, which will be conducted alongside Exercise AMAN 2025. The AMAN Dialogue will bring together Chiefs of Navies, Coast Guards, and Defence Forces to exchange views on shared global and regional maritime issues.

It will serve as a platform for adopting innovative solutions to address the ever-evolving challenges at sea. In essence, the AMAN Dialogue will merge intellectual discourse with real-time practical experiences in the maritime domain.

He further added that Exercise AMAN 2025 will play a vital role in enhancing maritime security and strengthening Pakistan’s position as a key maritime player — capable of contributing to regional and global peace and shared prosperity while safeguarding its Sea Lines of Communication and economic interests.