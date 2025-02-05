NATIONAL

Opposition parties renew call for fresh, immediate elections

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Multi-party opposition parties’ meeting on Tuesday renewed his call for fresh elections in Pakistan, describing the February 8, 2024, general elections as “rigged.”

Addressing the media after an opposition alliance meeting hosted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the dinner-meeting brought together leaders from various opposition parties, including Awaam Pakistan party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Speaking to the media following the gathering, Fazlur Rehman reiterated his demand for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led (PML-N) government to step down and announce new elections.

He also raised concerns over the expired term of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, whose five-year tenure ended on January 26.

While the government passed the 26th Constitutional Amendment to extend Raja’s tenure until a new CEC is appointed, he stressed that consultation was needed on this matter.

Rehman stressed that the current government no longer represented the people of Pakistan. His comments aligned with the sentiments expressed by Abbasi, who underscored the need for joint efforts to protect constitutional rights.

Abbasi also confirmed that opposition parties had reached a consensus during the meeting to demand fresh elections and the release of political prisoners.

The leaders further called for an end to what they termed “fascism” in the country, and emphasized the importance of a government that truly reflects the will of the people.

Earlier in the day, Abbasi had met with Rehman at his residence to discuss the ongoing political developments in the country.

The opposition’s unified stance against the current government and their demand for new elections is likely to add pressure on the ruling authorities as the February polls approach.

Previous article
Pak Navy all set for multinational exercise AMAN, Dialogue 2025
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Seven injured in Pishin hospital’s gas leakage blast

QUETTA: At least seven people were injured in a gas leak triggered blast in a private hospital Balochistan’s Pishin district, the police and health...

Apex Court petitioned against controversial PECA Act

Political turmoil caused country to move backwards: Shibli Faraz

What Trump’s threat to clean out Gaza means

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.