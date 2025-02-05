Opposition parties renew call for fresh, immediate elections

ISLAMABAD: Multi-party opposition parties’ meeting on Tuesday renewed his call for fresh elections in Pakistan, describing the February 8, 2024, general elections as “rigged.”

Addressing the media after an opposition alliance meeting hosted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the dinner-meeting brought together leaders from various opposition parties, including Awaam Pakistan party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Speaking to the media following the gathering, Fazlur Rehman reiterated his demand for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led (PML-N) government to step down and announce new elections.

He also raised concerns over the expired term of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, whose five-year tenure ended on January 26.

While the government passed the 26th Constitutional Amendment to extend Raja’s tenure until a new CEC is appointed, he stressed that consultation was needed on this matter.

Rehman stressed that the current government no longer represented the people of Pakistan. His comments aligned with the sentiments expressed by Abbasi, who underscored the need for joint efforts to protect constitutional rights.

Abbasi also confirmed that opposition parties had reached a consensus during the meeting to demand fresh elections and the release of political prisoners.

The leaders further called for an end to what they termed “fascism” in the country, and emphasized the importance of a government that truly reflects the will of the people.

Earlier in the day, Abbasi had met with Rehman at his residence to discuss the ongoing political developments in the country.

The opposition’s unified stance against the current government and their demand for new elections is likely to add pressure on the ruling authorities as the February polls approach.