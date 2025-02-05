Kashmir will remain corner stone of Pakistan’s foreign policy: PM

Reiterates unwavering moral, diplomatic, and political support for Kashmiris until they get right to self-determination

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has again called on India to hold meaningful and result-oriented talks for the resolution of Kashmir issue.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiri brethren while addressing the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday, on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan will continue its unwavering moral, diplomatic, and political support for the Kashmiri people until they get their right to self-determination, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

During a meeting with the leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Muzaffarabad, he said Jammu and Kashmir dispute is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and will remain so.

Shehbaz Sharif urged the international community to take action against India’s aggression and human rights violations in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“The sacrifices of Kashmiris who have laid down their lives in the struggle for the right to self-determination will not go in vain,” the Prime Minister said.

He also directed Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Engineer Amir Muqam to formulate a strategy to address the concerns and issues faced by refugees in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC leaders praised the Prime Minister and the Government of Pakistan for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris and commended the unwavering support for the Kashmir freedom movement.

They also praised the Prime Minister for highlighting the Kashmir dispute at the platform of the United Nations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured government’s full cooperation in efforts for the welfare of the Kashmiri people.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Engineer Amir Muqam, and Attaullah Tarar, among with Kashmiri leaders Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Advocate Parvez, Ijaz Rahmani, Syed Gulshan, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Shaheen Iqbal, Mushtaq Ahmed, Khurshid Ahmed Khan, and Raja Khadim Hussain Shaheen.

He was talking to a delegation of PML-N Azad Kashmir led by Shah Ghulam Qadir in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister asked the delegation to play an active role in addressing the issues of the Kashmiri people and take special measures for the development of the youth of Azad Kashmir.

The delegation expressed their appreciation to the Prime Minister for the initiatives taken by the Government for the welfare of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Muzaffarabad on a day-long visit to Azad Kashmir during which he will address the at AJK Legislative Assembly.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was presented a guard of honour at the AJK Assembly. He will also meet with the leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by Federal Minister for Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.