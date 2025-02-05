Kashmir Solidarity Day dates back only to 1990, and does not go back to the original 1947-1948 events that surrounded the original dispute between India and Pakistan. It is more to be linked with the support of the Pakistani people for the renewal of the struggle by the Kashmiri people for the right of self-determination. Therefore, it was entirely appropriate that, in the 267th Corps Commanders’ Conference held a day before the 2-25 event, that Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir should take note of the recent statements by the Indian military leadership. It should not be forgotten that Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh a few weeks ago said that India was not occupied without ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’. General Munir’s response, that the Army was able to give a befitting response to any misadventure, was a clear extension of Pakistan’s readiness to defend itself to include AJK.

The Conference also noted that it was being held on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, and the Indian accusations, which Mr Sindh had parroted, were an attempt to divert the attention of its own masses from its own fissures, as well as the blatant violation of human rights in its occupation of Kashmir. Though it is entirely appropriate that the Army should have the lead role on Kashmir, particularly since the Indian government is threatening Pakistan over Kashmir, the support shown by the entire Pakistani nation though Kashmir Solidarity Day should not be denigrated. Pakistanis remain irrevocably committed to the moral, diplomatic and political support of the Kashmiri people in their struggle for their inherent birthright of self-determination.

Pakistan may well have to behave wisely now, because not only are both counties armed with nuclear weapons, but India is presently ruled by a fanatical Indian government that believes in Hindutva. The present BJP government has become more dangerous now that it has begun suffering electoral reverses because of its failures of domestic governance. It may wish to engage in reviving its anti-Pakistan rhetoric to revive its flagging electoral fortunes. For that, Pakistan has to be ready. At the same time, it cannot afford to acquiesce in the Indian repression in Kashmir, because that would mean giving India what it wants. Accepting that repression is thus going to help India take that first step on the real goal, the undoing of the Partition. Because of this, Pakistanis should never forget that the Kashmir cause is actually Pakistan’s.