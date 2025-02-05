Justin Bieber And Hailey Step Out For Romantic NYC Date Night Amid Divorce Rumors

Hailey and Justin Bieber stepped out in New York City for a rare date night, turning heads with their contrasting fashion choices. The couple, who recently welcomed their five-month-old son, Jack Blues, were spotted heading to dinner at The Corner Store on Tuesday, February 4.

Hailey, 28, channeled a Matrix-inspired aesthetic in a sleek black leather padded jacket, sheer black pantyhose, and matching pumps. She completed the look with a French twist hairstyle, black sunglasses, and a glossy pink lip. Meanwhile, Justin, 30, layered up in a white hooded sweatshirt, a dark gray sweatshirt tied around his waist, and a khaki green cropped trench jacket. He paired the look with loose-fitting black pants, a dark brown beanie covering his buzzcut, silver oversized sunglasses, and tan furry slippers.

Addressing split rumors

Their date night follows ongoing speculation about their marriage, despite sources insisting that the couple is thriving. Last month, an insider told PEOPLE that Justin and Hailey are “fine” and remain deeply committed to their six-year marriage. “They have a great family life, but also enjoy and encourage each other to pursue their passions,” the source said. Hailey reportedly loves that Justin is actively creating music again, adding, “Anyone who spends a lot of time with them can tell how in love they are.”

Following their night out, Hailey shared a glimpse of her stylish ensemble on Instagram Stories, posing with one hand in her jacket pocket while showcasing her Rhode lip product case.

Days earlier, Justin and Hailey were seen at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, attending a comedy night with singer Tate McRae. The venue shared photos of Justin posing with comedians Nicky Paris, Amir K, and Ruben Paul, calling it a “memorable night.”