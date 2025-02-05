Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer Teases Scarlett Johansson And Jonathan Bailey Facing Deadly Dinosaurs

The highly anticipated Jurassic World Rebirth trailer has finally arrived, giving fans a first look at Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey navigating a prehistoric nightmare. The film, set to release on July 2, 2025, marks a fresh chapter in the franchise, blending new thrills with nods to Jurassic Park and Jurassic World.

Universal Pictures had kept details about Jurassic World 4 under wraps until now, making the Super Bowl teaser reveal a major event for fans. The footage shows Johansson and Bailey’s characters stranded in a dinosaur-infested environment, reminiscent of The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Scenes of the duo sneaking through tall grass while a velociraptor lurks nearby add to the tension, hinting at a survival-driven plot.

With franchise veteran David Koepp returning as screenwriter, Rebirth promises to maintain continuity with the original films. The story is set five years after Jurassic World Dominion, bridging the legacy of Jurassic Park with the modern Jurassic World series. Fans can expect references to past installments while introducing a fresh perspective.

A return to classic dinosaur terror

The trailer showcases a variety of dinosaurs, reaffirming the franchise’s core appeal. Among them are giant Mosasaurus in the water, packs of raptors, and pterodactyls swooping in for the attack. The storyline hints at a team of humans attempting to extract DNA from different species, ensuring danger lurks at every turn.

Unlike Dominion, which shifted focus to genetically engineered locusts, Rebirth appears to return to its roots—humans versus dinosaurs in a high-stakes survival scenario. With Johansson and Bailey leading the cast, anticipation is high for the next Jurassic blockbuster.

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 2, 2025, and fans will be eagerly awaiting more reveals as the release date approaches.