Int’l community must act on Kashmir issue, urges JUI-F chief

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called on the international community to address India’s ongoing occupation of Kashmir, which he described as unlawful and illegitimate.

In a statement issued on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Fazl highlighted India’s “negative attitude and stubbornness” as key barriers to the implementation of United Nations resolutions on the Kashmir conflict.

He criticised the UN for failing to fulfill its responsibilities toward ensuring the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination. “The United Nations has not taken any concrete steps to implement its 1948 and 1949 resolutions over the past seven decades,” he said, urging the global body to take immediate notice of India’s unlawful control of the disputed region.

Fazl stressed that February 5 marks a day of struggle against injustice, a reminder of the ongoing oppression in Kashmir, and a declaration of support for freedom movements.

“When will the United Nations, which was established in the name of justice, take action for Kashmir?” he questioned, accusing the global institution of failing its mandate.

He condemned Indian atrocities in Kashmir as the “darkest chapter in history” and asserted that the sacrifices made by Kashmiri martyrs would not go in vain.