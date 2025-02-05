Fazl urges civil, military leadership to clarify stance on Trump’s Gaza remarks

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has strongly criticized former US President Donald Trump’s remarks regarding Gaza, urging the Pakistani government and establishment to take a clear stance that truly represents the nation’s conscience.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman reaffirmed his stance on Palestine, rejecting Israeli occupation, and emphasized that Palestinians have an undeniable right to their land. He condemned the statements made by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting, calling it an insult to the Muslim Ummah, which he said is united in protest.

The JUI-F chief asserted that the Palestinian struggle is a legitimate fight for freedom, labeling Israel as a Zionist occupation that has never been recognized by the Palestinian people. He declared that the entire Muslim Ummah stands firmly with the Palestinians in their resistance.

He also reminded Trump of America’s failure in Afghanistan, stating, “You tried to occupy Afghanistan and spilled blood for 20 years, imposed war, and violated human rights—yet you faced a humiliating defeat.”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned Israel’s 15-month-long assault on Gaza, carried out with American support, which turned Gaza and Khan Younis into ruins. He highlighted that thousands remain buried under the rubble, while over 50,000 Palestinians, including women and children, have been martyred.

“How else can one define such atrocities except as war crimes and crimes against humanity?” he questioned, drawing parallels to Saddam Hussein’s execution and Muammar Gaddafi’s overthrow, which he said were justified by the West on similar grounds.

He further criticized the US for backing Israel’s genocide, stating that Washington continues to support Israel while discussing the occupation of Gaza. In a defiant message, he declared, “Let it be known—no power on earth can occupy Gaza!”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman praised the Arab League for rejecting Trump’s statement and urged Pakistan’s government and establishment to remove any ambiguity regarding Palestine and take a strong, clear position on Trump’s remarks.

“This is a highly sensitive issue concerning the entire Muslim world. Any government that remains unclear on Palestine is unacceptable,” he said, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.