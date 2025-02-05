Ellen DeGeneres Gets Into Trouble In The UK Over Historic Land Concerns

Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly facing tensions with her new UK neighbor, heiress Rosie Pearson, after concerns arose over potential damage to historic land. The 67-year-old TV host relocated to Gloucestershire with her wife, Portia de Rossi, after purchasing a Cotswolds farmhouse for $18.7 million in October.

According to Daily Mail, DeGeneres added a single-story extension to the property, which neighbors feared may have disturbed Roman remains. Pearson, the youngest daughter of the late Viscount Cowdray, along with two other parish councilors, flagged a “technical breach,” citing concerns that the new fence could obstruct flood drainage and increase risks for the village. Council records stated that debris could get trapped against the hedge and wire fencing, worsening potential flood hazards.

However, a district council spokesman later clarified that the Roman remains were more than 200 yards away and confirmed the construction met high standards. Despite initial worries, it appears DeGeneres’ renovations did not impact the historical site.

Ellen’s transition to UK life

DeGeneres’ move to the UK follows years of public scrutiny, including allegations of a “toxic work environment” during the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On her last stand-up tour, Ellen’s Last Stand…Up Tour, she addressed the controversy, joking that she was “kicked out of show business.” She reflected on how public perception shifted, saying, “The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind,” and noted that her show persona became a one-dimensional character who “gave stuff away and danced up steps.”

During a stop in Santa Rosa, California, she hinted at stepping away from the spotlight, telling the audience, “This is the last time you’re going to see me.” While DeGeneres may have left Hollywood behind, it remains to be seen whether she and her UK neighbors can settle their differences.