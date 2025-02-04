Seven injured in Pishin hospital’s gas leakage blast

QUETTA: At least seven people were injured in a gas leak triggered blast in a private hospital Balochistan’s Pishin district, the police and health official confirmed on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the blast caused by a gas cylinder leak, damaged the Darman Hospital building, leaving two of injured in critical condition.

The teams of rescuers and the law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene soon after the explosion to carry out rescue operation and gather evidence.

The injured individuals are currently under treatment at the hospital. The police and other law enforcement agencies have launched investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the gas cylinder leak explosion.

Talking to District Administration spokesperson Sami Tareen confirmed the gas explosion in a room of the private hospital left seven people injured, adding that the blast also damaged interior of the building.

The walls and windows of the hospital suffered damage, he added.

“Four of the injured have been shifted to Quetta, with one of them in serious condition,” he said, adding that three others were discharged after medical treatment.

Incidents of explosions caused by gas leakage occur frequently across the country.

Earlier this month, at least six people died and 38 others were injured when a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker exploded in Punjab’s Multan. With two more succumbing to their injuries yesterday, the death toll reached 18. Another 20 persons burnt in the incident are still under treatment in the city’s Nishtar Hospital.