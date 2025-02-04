Entertainment

Rumer Willis Open Up About Her Parents Amid Bruce Willis Health Crisis

By Web Desk

Rumer Willis has expressed deep gratitude for her parents, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, praising their approach to coparenting after their divorce. Speaking on the British talk show Loose Women on Monday, February 3, the actress credited them with setting a strong foundation that continues to influence her own parenting journey.

Rumer, 36, emphasized how her parents always prioritized family unity, even after their 2000 split. “I think the thing I’m most grateful for is that even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritizing my sisters and me,” she said. Now co-parenting her daughter Louetta with ex Derek Richard Thomas, Rumer added, “I feel deep gratitude for the example they’ve set.”

During the interview, Rumer also provided an update on Bruce’s health following his 2022 diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. “He’s doing great,” she shared, adding that their biggest concern right now is California’s wildfire season.

Despite their separation, Bruce, 69, and Demi, 62, have maintained a close family bond, recently coming together to celebrate Moore’s first-ever Golden Globe win. Rumer and her sisters, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, expressed their pride on social media, while Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, also joined in the celebration, writing, “We’re screaming over here!!!”

