Political turmoil caused country to move backwards: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday that the country was moving backwards due to political instability which had been persisting for past three years.

He made these remarks outside the anti-terrorism court Islamabad, where he had appeared for a case pertaining to protesting in front of the Supreme Court (SC) alongside Sardar Latif Khosa, Sardar Muhammad Masroof, Niazullah Niazi and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

“People’s mandate should not be stolen. The purpose of making political cases was to harass the workers and party leadership,” he added.

Commenting on PTI founder Imran Khan’s letter to Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir in which the former premier raised concerns over erosion of public trust in the armed forces, Faraz said that the PTI founder penned the letter to the COAS as a former premier who genuinely cared about the deteriorating situation of the country.

“Imran Khan is worried about the country. He is deeply concerned about negative steps taken by the government to tackle the uptick in terrorism. The armed forces are bearing the brunt of the actions taken by the government.

The army can’t succeed in any mission without the support from people. The PTI founder has highlighted everything in detail in his letter to the COAS. Maintaining silence in this situation isn’t good,” he reiterated.

On the other hand, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended the bails of Faraz and other PTI leaders in the case of protest in front of the apex court.