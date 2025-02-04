NATIONAL

On Kashmir Solidarity Day, Service Chiefs, Pakistan armed forces reaffirm unwavering support to Kashmiris

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: On the solemn occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Service Chiefs, and the Pakistan Armed Forces have reaffirmed their unwavering support for the resilient people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle for self-determination.

“We pay tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Kashmiri people, who have endured decades of oppression, state-sponsored brutality, and egregious human rights violations. Their unwavering resolve in the face of tyranny remains a beacon of courage and inspiration for the entire nation,” says a statement issued by ISPR.

“The Pakistan Armed Forces strongly condemn the ongoing grave violations of human rights in IIOJK, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and arbitrary detentions. These transgressions stand as a stark indictment of India’s blatant disregard for international law, humanitarian principles, and fundamental human rights,” the statement said.

“We urge the international community, global human rights organizations, and the United Nations to take immediate and decisive action to address the plight of the Kashmiri people and ensure the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions in accordance with their aspirations,” the statement said.

“The Pakistan Armed Forces remain steadfast in their commitment to the just cause of Kashmir and resolute in their duty to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brethren in their rightful pursuit of freedom and dignity,” the statement said.

