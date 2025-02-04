Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Arrested For Cocaine Possession, DUI and Resisting Arrest Charges

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, was arrested Tuesday in Florida on charges of cocaine possession, driving under the influence (DUI), and resisting arrest, according to jail records.

The 34-year-old reality TV personality and former college basketball player was taken into custody in Orange County on February 4. Court records show that his bail was set at $4,000.

TMZ first broke the news of Marcus’ arrest, and PEOPLE has reached out to Michael Jordan’s representatives for a statement.

Marcus was last spotted with Nicole Murphy, the 56-year-old model and former wife of Eddie Murphy, in early December following the passing of her partner. The two were seen together at DJ Khaled’s We the Best Foundation x Jordan Golf Classic in Miami and later at club E11EVEN.

The son of the NBA Hall of Famer gained attention in early 2024 as a contestant on The Traitors season 2. He was also in an on-and-off relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, before they officially split in July 2024.

Larsa told PEOPLE in November that she had not been in contact with Marcus since their breakup and was content with her single life. “I feel like when people break up, it’s like I can love you from a distance,” she said, adding that she now sleeps “like a baby.”