Marvel Unveils First Trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios has officially released the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, giving fans their first look at the highly anticipated reboot. The film, set to introduce the iconic superhero team into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is slated for release in 2025.

The trailer, which debuted online, teases the origins of Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing). Set against a cosmic backdrop, the footage highlights the team’s transformation following an experimental space mission gone wrong. The teaser also offers glimpses of their new suits, advanced technology, and an ominous threat looming over their universe.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige described the film as a fresh take on the beloved franchise, promising “a balance of heart, adventure, and groundbreaking visual effects.” Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will reportedly set the stage for a larger multiversal conflict within the MCU.