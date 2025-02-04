KP CM announces head money on miscreants to restore peace in Kurram district

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur declared on Monday that significant progress has been made in restoring peace and stability to the Kurram district, one of the province’s most volatile regions.

The district, which has witnessed years of tribal conflict, has recently seen escalating violence, especially after deadly clashes in November 2024, which left over 130 people dead and more than half a million locals trapped due to closed-off roads.

In response to the growing unrest, the provincial government has ramped up its efforts, including engaging in peace-building measures like the traditional Jirga system, the establishment of head money for miscreants, and active security intervention.

Chief Minister Gandapur’s announcement came amid ongoing tensions following an attack on government officials and aid convoys in Upper Kurram, which brought renewed concern over the fragile peace process.

A few days prior to Gandapur’s statement, an attack on Assistant Commissioner Saeed Manan of Boshehra left him injured. This, followed by multiple attempts to target relief convoys heading into the region, signaled that peace was still in jeopardy, despite efforts made in the previous months to restore order.

In a press conference, Gandapur emphasized the provincial government’s firm stance on eliminating those undermining peace in Kurram. “We have fixed head money on the miscreants who have continued to obstruct peace efforts in Kurram,” the CM said. He stressed that such measures were essential for confronting the issue at its core.

While addressing the historical and recurring nature of the tribal conflicts in Kurram, which spans more than a century, Gandapur explained that the situation was a complex one with deep-rooted grievances but that the government was fully prepared to tackle these challenges head-on.

Additionally, Gandapur provided an update on ongoing efforts to dismantle the physical structures—bunkers—created by the warring tribes in the region. These bunkers were originally erected as a part of the conflicts but have since become a major obstacle to peace efforts.

“These bunkers, which hinder progress toward peace, are being demolished every day,” Gandapur said, adding that the provincial government has also successfully delivered four large consignments of ration to the region, providing much-needed relief to the population suffering from food shortages due to the blockade.

Despite the challenges, a major development took place on February 3, 2025, when a high-level Jirga session, held in Peshawar, achieved a positive outcome. The session, attended by tribal elders from both the conflicting sides, discussed the full implementation of the peace agreement reached the previous month. The meeting concluded on a hopeful note, with both sides agreeing on several key points to ensure lasting peace.

One of the major breakthroughs in the session was the agreement to reopen the roads to Kurram, which had been blocked for several months. These road closures had severely affected the movement of goods and people, straining the local population, particularly in Parachinar. “This Jirga is a beacon of hope for the affected families of Parachinar,” said Munir Bangash, a member of the Jirga. The reopening of roads is seen as a critical step toward normalizing life in the region.

Moreover, the elders took a significant step toward eliminating the physical remnants of conflict by agreeing on the dismantling of bunkers and the voluntary surrender of arms. These measures are expected to play a key role in reducing hostilities and curbing violence in the region. The success of this Jirga, along with ongoing government support, raises hopes that Kurram’s turbulent history may finally be brought to an end.

The Kurram region has been notorious for its tribal feuds, and since the recent escalation of violence in November 2024, the situation has become even more critical. The deadly attack on a convoy in November, which resulted in the deaths of at least 50 people, including women and children, was a stark reminder of the fragility of peace in the region.

The conflict, which is not a new issue for the region, saw fierce clashes between rival tribes who have been fighting with heavy weaponry and machine guns.

While previous efforts to bring about lasting peace through similar Jirga sessions have seen some success, the situation has remained volatile, with sporadic flare-ups. Kurram, with its mountainous terrain and proximity to Afghanistan, has historically been a region where tribal conflicts have been exacerbated by external factors, including cross-border influences. As a result, the local population has often been caught between the crossfire of these larger geopolitical and domestic disputes.

The most recent conflict has caused severe disruptions in daily life, with more than half a million people stranded due to road blockages. The lack of access to essential supplies like food, medicine, and other basic necessities has further exacerbated the suffering of the residents in Parachinar and surrounding areas. It has also led to widespread anxiety among the population, particularly as attacks on aid convoys continued to disrupt relief efforts.

In response to the worsening humanitarian crisis, local Jirgas have proposed strong legal actions against those responsible for spreading hate speech and violence. These proposals include severe punishments for individuals engaging in the misuse of social media platforms to incite violence or fuel animosity between the tribes.

The government, in coordination with the tribal leadership, has pledged to continue its efforts to uphold peace and stability in Kurram. There is cautious optimism that the recent developments, including the ceasefire declared last month and the reopening of roads, could mark the beginning of a longer-lasting peace in the region. With the Jirga system continuing to play a pivotal role in conflict resolution, the government is confident that progress will continue to be made, albeit gradually.

Despite the complexities of Kurram’s situation, the cooperation between the provincial government and tribal elders represents a glimmer of hope for the district, which has long struggled with the scars of past violence. The road ahead remains challenging, but with these concerted efforts, Kurram could finally see an end to its centuries-old conflicts and step toward lasting peace.