India’s repression in Kashmir

The commemoration of January 5, as the Right of Self-Determination Day, underscores the unfulfilled promise made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This date is not merely a historical footnote but a solemn reminder of the systematic denial of a fundamental right that was internationally recognized.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), through various resolutions, guaranteed the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination. However, decades have passed without any meaningful steps toward its realization. The modern world, built upon principles of freedom, justice, and sovereignty, continues to turn a blind eye to the plight of the Kashmiris.

The continued military occupation by India, marked by human rights violations, demographic engineering, and political subjugation, has only exacerbated the crisis. The situation demands an urgent recalibration of international efforts to uphold justice and ensure that self-determination is not rendered a hollow principle, selectively applied based on geopolitical convenience.

The historical trajectory of Jammu and Kashmir is one of broken promises and brutal suppression. The region’s accession to India remains a contested narrative, with India basing its claims on an unverified Instrument of Accession signed under coercion by the Hindu Maharaja, in direct contravention of the Partition Plan that mandated Muslim-majority regions to join Pakistan. The ensuing conflict led to multiple United Nations resolutions, most notably UNSC Resolution 47 (1948), which unequivocally called for a plebiscite under UN supervision. However, India systematically obstructed all efforts toward this end, instead consolidating its control through unconstitutional measures.

The unilateral abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian Constitution in 2019 was a watershed moment, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its nominal autonomy and accelerating its full-scale integration into India. This blatant violation of international law underscored India’s disdain for global norms and its commitment to suppressing Kashmiri aspirations. Pakistan, a principal party to the dispute, has persistently advocated for the Kashmiri right to self-determination through diplomatic channels, but these efforts have been persistently thwarted by India’s intransigence and the indifference of powerful international actors.

As the world grapples with contemporary challenges of conflict resolution and human rights advocacy, the case of Kashmir stands as a stark reminder of unfinished decolonization. The promise made to Kashmiris in 1948 remains unfulfilled, and the international community must act decisively to restore their right to self-determination, lest history records another instance where justice was sacrificed at the altar of political convenience.

The human cost of the ongoing occupation is staggering. Over 100,000 Kashmiris have been martyred since the late 1980s, and thousands more have disappeared, leaving behind grieving families and shattered communities. The demographic composition of the region is under systematic assault, with over 4 million domicile certificates issued to non-Kashmiris, in a clear attempt to alter the region’s Muslim-majority status. The widespread use of draconian laws such as the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) grants Indian forces near-total impunity, enabling arbitrary detentions, torture, and extrajudicial killings.

Women have borne the brunt of this occupation, with reports documenting over 11,000 cases of sexual violence, a weaponized tool of state oppression. The findings of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in its 2018 and 2019 reports corroborate these atrocities, calling for an independent commission of inquiry— a demand that India refuses to acknowledge. These systematic human rights violations necessitate a global response, as silence only emboldens further transgressions against the Kashmiri people.

The geostrategic implications of the Kashmir dispute extend beyond regional politics. The dispute remains the primary flashpoint between two nuclear-armed states, Pakistan and India, with the potential to escalate into a catastrophic conflict. India’s belligerent rhetoric, coupled with its aggressive military posturing along the Line of Control (LoC), heightens the risk of confrontation. Furthermore, India’s expansionist ambitions, manifesting in its claims over Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, pose a direct threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The international community, particularly the United Nations and influential global powers, cannot afford to ignore this volatile situation. The principle of self-determination, enshrined in international law, must be applied consistently, rather than being subjugated to political expediency. Diplomatic mechanisms, including the appointment of a UN Special Envoy and the establishment of a commission of inquiry, must be actively pursued to break the deadlock and pave the way for a just resolution in line with Kashmiri aspirations.

The Kashmiri struggle for self-determination is not merely a political dispute but a test of the international community’s commitment to justice and human rights. The steadfast resistance of the Kashmiri people, despite unparalleled repression, exemplifies their unwavering resolve for freedom. Pakistan’s role remains crucial in amplifying their plight on global platforms, ensuring that their sacrifices are not forgotten. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other regional alliances must take tangible steps beyond symbolic condemnations. The onus is also on global civil society, human rights organizations, and independent media to counter India’s misinformation and expose the ground realities in Jammu and Kashmir.

