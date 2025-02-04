World

India’s Modi invited to meet with Trump next week, White House official says

By Staff Report

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the White House next week, a White House official said, hours after a US military plane departed to return deported migrants to the country.

Trump spoke with Modi on Jan. 27, when he discussed immigration and stressed the importance of India buying more American-made security equipment and fair bilateral trading ties.

India, a strategic partner of the United States in its efforts to counter China, is keen to enhance trade relations with the US and make it easier for its citizens to get skilled worker visas.

It is also keen to avoid tariffs that Trump has threatened in the past, citing India’s high tariffs on US products.

The United States is India’s largest trading partner and two-way trade between the two countries surpassed $118 billion in 2023/24, with India posting a trade surplus of $32 billion.

Previous article
Marvel Unveils First Trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Watch Here
Next article
Govt announces phased repatriation of Afghan refugees, sets March 31 deadline
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt announces phased repatriation of Afghan refugees, sets March 31 deadline

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, the government has unveiled plans to repatriate Afghan refugees residing in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi by...

Marvel Unveils First Trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Watch Here

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Separate Amid ‘Evolving Priorities’

King Charles Shares Emotional Video A Year On From Receiving Cancer Diagnosis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.